Lambert Santelli wins MIUT’2023 115KM

The Frenchman Lambert Santelli is the big winner of the queen race of the 2023 edition of the Madeira Island Ultra Trail.

After leaving Porto Moniz at midnight today, the French athlete from the RC Furiani team celebrated winning the gold medal, 115 kilometers later, at the finish line installed in the city of Machico.

With bib number 11, Lambert wrote his name in what was the 14th race of the trail running event organized by Clube de Montanha do Funchal, having recorded a final time of 14:01.26 hours.

It should be noted that the distance record is still held by the North American who in 2022 recorded an impressive time of 12:58.14 hours.

From Diário Notícias

