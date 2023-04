The Frenchwoman Manon Bohard, from the HOKA FRANCE team, was the queen of the MIUT115 race, which took the athletes from Porto Moniz to Machico.

She crossed the finish line in 11th overall but engraved her name in 1st place for women with a time of 15:48:58 hours.

According to the positions at the Porto da Cruz post, Manon Bohard was 45 minutes ahead of the candidate for 2nd place.

Like this: Like Loading...