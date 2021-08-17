A 54-year-old man who was missing in Calheta was found dead, according to information collected from the Calheta Volunteer Firefighters.

He was found by a family member who was also participating in the searches, who alerted the authorities.

The 54-year-old man was reported missing in the upper part of the parish of Arco da Calheta yesterday, at the beginning of the evening, and had not been seen since Sunday.

Five elements of the Calheta Volunteer Firefighters and PSP members assisted with a tracking dog were present in the searches.

From Diário Notícias