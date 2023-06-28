North Coast also with orange warning for hot weather

The IPMA has just updated the warnings for the persistence of extreme temperatures for Madeira and Porto Santo, with emphasis on the North Coast that now follows the South Coast and the mountainous areas in the orange warning until 21:00 this Wednesday, 28th of June.

In previous communications, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere had already predicted that this period will lighten from next night, so the yellow warning, albeit on a smaller scale, extends to almost the entire Archipelago of Madeira, except in mountain areas, until 21:00 tomorrow, June 29th.

From Diário Notícias

