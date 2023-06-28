WOMAN IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER DROWNING IN THE SEA OF ​​PORTO SANTO

A deep sea dive in Porto Santo ended up causing serious injuries to a 30-year-old woman.

According to a hospital source, the woman suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while diving.

She was promptly rescued on site and brought ashore, having also been assisted by the EMIR medical team and by the Volunteer Firefighters of Porto Santo.

Due to the quick intervention of the team that carried out the dive and the promptness in activating the means, they were essential to revert the serious situation.

At the health center in Porto Santo, the woman recovered and stabilized her vital signs, eventually being transferred to Madeira with the help of the Portuguese Air Force.

The victim was, however, transported to Dr. Nélio Mendonça, where he is in a situation considered serious.

