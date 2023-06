Next Saturday, the first direct Binter flight of the summer of 2023 will leave from Madeira Airport, between Funchal and Fuerteventura (Canary Islands), reveals the airline.

On the same Saturday, it will also operate the flight between Funchal and Lanzarote, and on Monday between Funchal and Tenerife South.

Sunday, the route with Marrakech will also resume.

From Diário Notícias

