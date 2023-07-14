SEVERAL AREAS OF PONTA DO SOL ARE WITHOUT WATER

Madeira Waters and Residues (ARM) had already alerted the Ponta do Sol Council to a much higher than usual supply of water to some reservoirs that have been supplying the municipality in recent weeks. Well, today, according to reports from residents, there are several areas of the municipality that have been without water since 7 pm.

A situation that affects, according to locals, not only private homes but also hotels and restaurants.

On the afternoon of last Wednesday, the JM reported online a communiqué from the ARM which stated that “this high water supply is due to the increase in ruptures and water losses in the municipal supply network, so the ARM again warned the municipality of Ponta do Sol, requesting that measures be taken as quickly as possible. If the volumes currently supplied are maintained, it is expected that in the next few hours (tonight or tomorrow morning) the Levada do Poiso reservoir will reach its minimum level and, consequently, there is a lack of water in some places in the parish of Canhas, whose population is served by this reservoir”.

From Jornal Madeira

