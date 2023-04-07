NEW AIR LINK PROMISES TO STIMULATE PORTO SANTO’S ECONOMY IN LOW SEASON

From December Porto Santo will be connected to Norway through a new weekly air connection that promises to boost the local economy in the middle of the low season.

In the news, advanced by RTP-Madeira, Bruno Martins, director general of the Vila Baleira group, said that, at the moment, the confirmation process of the operation is being finalized, which should start on December 16, extending until mid-April.

The same publication adds that the new flight, from Oslo, should bring about 180 people a week to the island during the IATA winter.

From Jornal Madeira

