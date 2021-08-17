The persistence of high values ​​of the maximum temperature, expected to occur until tomorrow across the Madeira Archipelago, led the IPMA to extend the yellow hot weather warning for another 24 hours on the north coast of Madeira and in Porto Santo, initially expected to be in force until 6 pm today.

With this update, the south and north coasts of Madeira and Porto Santo, will remain under yellow warning until 6 pm tomorrow, Wednesday, and the mountainous regions will be under orange warning due to the forecast of values ​​(still) very high temperature at high elevations.

From Diário Notícias