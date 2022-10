The theft of flowers in public gardens in Funchal has been increasingly frequent by homeless people or drug addicts.

Last Sunday, the Public Security Police seized dozens of estrelícias on Avenida Arriaga again, having identified a homeless woman who was preparing to sell them to foreigners.

A situation that caused some fuss and caught the attention of many local people.

According to witnesses, estrelícias have been sold for five euros in the Mercado dos Lavradores area to tourists who pass by.

From Diário Notícias

