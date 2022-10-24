AROUND SEVEN THOUSAND PEOPLE ‘MAKE THE PORT OF FUNCHAL MOVE’ THIS MONDAY

The Port of Funchal ‘woke up’ today for a very busy Monday, thanks to the ships ‘Azura’ and ‘Costa Pacifica’, which between passengers and crew are moving almost seven thousand people.

In the case of the ‘Azura’, this giant of the seas is making a 16-hour stopover in Madeira, after departing Tenerife, with 2,456 passengers and 1,130 crew. It’s departure is scheduled at 21:30, bound for Las Palmas.

For its part, the ‘Costa Pacifica’, which also arrived from Tenerife, carrying 2,390 passengers and 1,020 crew, will stay in the Madeiran capital for 10 hours, with departure scheduled for 5:00 pm, heading to Malaga.

However, remember that the movement will not stop here, since until the end of the month, the Ports of Madeira will receive 13 more ships, of which 12 will be made in the Port of Funchal and one in the Port of Porto Santo.

Of these, four will take place tomorrow, when the ships ‘Silver Moon’, ‘AIDAluna’, ‘Sky Princess’ and ‘Royal Clipper’ dock in the Region.

