The extreme of the maximum temperature recorded today (up to 20:00) in Madeira did not break the record of the year, which yesterday reached in Prazeres (36.7 ºC), but this Tuesday turned out to be the hottest day in the Region, with the air temperature above 30 ºC in most localities, not only on the south coast and mountainous regions of the island of Madeira, but also on the north coast and, once again, in Porto Santo (30.5ºC).

Today, the highest temperature value in the entire network of IPMA meteorological stations in the Region was recorded in Monte (35.1 ºC), followed by Prazeres (35.0 ºC). However, the highlight of the heat goes to the north coast and in particular to Santana (30.9 ºC) and São Vicente (30.0 ºC).

Click image to see temperature values

From Diário Notícias