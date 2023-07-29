New car park in Ribeira Brava will have capacity for 100 cars

Ribeira Brava is about to get a new car park. The space will be located next to the Padre Manuel Álvares School, the Ethnographic Museum of Madeira and the headquarters of the Municipal Band, in other words, a cultural hub.

This will be an investment worth around 2.5 million euros, for which it was necessary to take out a loan. This amount will also be used for the rehabilitation of other streets, mainly next to the pavilion. The project includes, at the top of this underground parking lot, an open square “which will give back space to residents and visitors”.

The Mayor of Ribeira Brava visited, this week, the works that are being carried out by the village of Ribeira Brava. In addition to this, as a result of an application made to Madeira 14/20, worth 2.5 million euros, a regeneration of the streets in the town center is being carried out. As Ricardo Nascimento explained, these works are now starting to take advantage of the funds from the 14/20 community framework, which has already closed, but which are in the execution period.

“It was a job that was complex in terms of hiring. We had to take out a loan, we needed a visa from the Court of Auditors, authorization from the Municipal Assembly. The work was submitted to an international public tender, which took a long time in terms of bureaucracy”, explains the mayor of Ribeira Brava.

Ricardo Nascimento points out that “in addition to a clean face, the idea is to give this entire historic area back to pedestrians. We are not going to see from a car”. “By walking you can see what there is in terms of commercial offer and heritage. It will facilitate mobility and will help local businesses”, he considers.

In the case of parking, we are talking about a new centrality: “It will be our reception room or living room with a more pleasant and beneficial image for walking, for accessing shops, for walking with prams, with wheelchair for people with mobility needs. It will facilitate the day-to-day life of those who travel and those who live in Ribeira Brava”.

