Rain reached ‘orange warning’ levels in Areeiro

Precipitation was heaviest on the southwest coast and mountainous regions.

The rain recorded at the end of the night and early morning today reached (until 08:00) orange warning levels in Chão do Areeiro (22.0 mm/1h and 44.6 mm/6h).

At this station located at an altitude of 1500 metres, very significant extremes were also recorded in short periods, namely 9.3 mm/10 min. and 14.1 mm/30 min., the latter already consistent with a yellow ‘alert’.

For time intervals more spaced out from the meteorological warning criteria, it reached the yellow warning quantity in just 2 hours (39.5 mm) and the orange warning quantity in 3 hours (42.3 mm).

Rain that also corresponded to the yellow warning in force – for the south coast and mountainous regions of Madeira Island – in Pico do Areeiro and Pico Alto (13.0 mm/1h), in Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo (10.6 mm/1h), and in Prazeres (10.1 mm/1h).

All active stations in the IPMA network on Madeira Island (15) and Porto Santo Island (1) recorded precipitation.

Blue skies in Caniço now, so maybe it will be a nice day.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...