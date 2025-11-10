Rain warning level rises to orange for the South Coast and Mountainous Regions of Madeira.

The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere has elevated the precipitation warning level for Madeira, effective next Wednesday. An orange warning will be in effect for the South Coast and Mountainous Regions of Madeira between 3:00 AM and 9:00 AM on November 12th.

The precipitation warning will be at a yellow level from midnight until 3:00 AM on November 12th, transitioning to an orange level, and then reverting to a yellow level between 9:00 AM and 12:00 PM.

Porto Santo and the North Coast of Madeira will be under a yellow warning from 00:00 to 12:00 on Wednesday.

