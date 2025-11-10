PJ (Portuguese Judicial Police) found no suspicion of foul play in the death of the Polish tourist in Madeira.

The Polícia Judiciária (Portuguese Criminal Investigation Police) yesterday inspected the body of the Polish tourist, found in the Ribeira Grande area, in Faias, Santana. As reported, the 31-year-old man had been missing in Madeira for a week and was found by a Madeiran guide who was involved in the search along with a private rescue team hired by the victim’s family and friends.

Speaking to DIÁRIO, the director of the Criminal Investigation Department of Madeira of the Judiciary Police, José Matos, confirmed that the PJ has not found any suspicion of a crime in this case and added that the inspectors already have Igor Holewiński’s belongings in their possession, which will later be handed over to the family.

“There was no third-party intervention. He must have slipped from a very muddy and rocky area,” he confirmed.

From Diário Notícias

