Genova Milano Café Madeira..the newest café opened its doors recently, based in the *Arcadas do Pelourinho – Rua Direita Funchal . They serve you 6 different blend of coffees, directly imported from Italy.

Let’s see 2 examples:

The Caffè Vergnano Original blend is delicate, aromatic with a fragrance of fruit and honey.

The LUNICOFFEE Gourmet is a monorigin coffee from Indonesia, 60%Arabica and 40% Robusta. Strong and delicate at the same time. Giving your palate a smooth pleasure with a delightful chocolaty flavour while preparing you even for your hardest days!

In Genova Milano Café Madeira you will get the finest and friendliest service around.

Open to all, with no discrimination… a place where Humans are just the focus.

If you are in the Funchal area, pop in for the ultimate coffee experience. True coffee lovers or enthusiasts…for you, this place will become home!

