CHILD INJURED IN ACCIDENT AT THE EXIT OF PORTO MONIZ TUNNEL

Three vehicles were involved in an accident, this afternoon, at the exit of the Porto Moniz tunnel.

From what JM found, two of the vehicles were moving and ended up colliding with a third vehicle that was parked.

Two people were injured in the accident, one of them a seven-year-old child and a woman in her 50s. Both were in the same vehicle, accompanied by the driver, who did not require assistance.

In the other vehicle, two foreigners were traveling, who were also not injured.

The Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz were on site to provide assistance to the injured.

From Jornal Madeira

