“No one will stay on the street”, guarantees Miguel Albuquerque

The President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, assured this morning that none of the 95 people displaced by the Óscar depression will remain on the street.

“We are working with the Municipal Councils and with the Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructures and, certainly, that everyone will be relocated, no one will be left on the street”, he underlined, adding that, however, an assessment will be made of the houses susceptible to recovery. “We are now looking at which houses can be recovered. There are others that cannot, but we are going to find a solution”, he stressed.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...