Continente and Pingo Doce over inflated prices

Madeirans divided over VAT 0.

DIÁRIO and TSF – Madeira were in two shopping areas in Funchal on the first day when nearly fifty products became VAT exempt.

The majority of Madeiran consumers claim that they have not noticed any difference in the price of purchases made, which includes some of the goods that are part of the list determined by the government of the Republic. VAT 0 entered into force today and remains until 31 October.

“I think they raised prices more and VAT was annulled. I didn’t notice any difference”, Sílvia Camacho told our report. Cristina Marques is of the same opinion and adds: “What’s the difference a cent or two in a purchase? Is nothing.”

José Furtado, another citizen, is of the opinion that the previous price should be exposed, so that the buyer could get an idea of ​​the difference.

Consumer opinion turns out to be somewhat diversified. José Fernandes claims that he felt “a change” in the prices of the products, and when he was questioned, he was unable to list these items: “There is a difference. It’s not much, but you’re starting to see it, especially in basic items like pasta and eggs”. Manuel Conceição said, in turn, that this measure was too late.

On the day that VAT 0 came into force, the Regional Authority for Economic Activities (ARAE) was supervising the implementation of the measure at large retail outlets. Until the end of the morning, the ARAE inspection did not detect any irregularity, according to our findings.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...