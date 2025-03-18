Walking Trails closed due to weather

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation informs that, tomorrow, March 19, all classified hiking trails in the Region will be closed “due to the weather alerts issued for the Autonomous Region of Madeira”.

The same entity also reports that, “while the orange alerts remain in effect, the classified walking trails will remain closed, for safety reasons”.

On the other hand, Quinta do Santo da Serra and the Forest Road that connects Eira do Serrado to Pico do Areeiro will also be closed, according to the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation.

“Everyone is advised to follow the guidelines issued by the Civil Protection authorities and to avoid risky behavior,” concludes the information note to the population.

From Diário Notícias

