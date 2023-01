Even with the threat of rain and the cold that characterizes the north and the season, several dozen people are starting to gather in Chão da Ribeira early this morning, in the parish of Seixal, next to the palheiros, to fulfill the Panelo tradition.

For now, at this time, when there is still some time left for lunch, it is still relatively easy to reach the town and find parking.

While the pan goes to the fire, the typical music groups go from Palheiro to Palheiro singing and cheering.

