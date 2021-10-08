Madeira promotes a special day of vaccination against the flu and Covid-19

The health authorities promote Saturday a special day dedicated to vaccination against covid-19 and against the flu in the centers of Funchal, Santa Cruz and Câmara de Lobos, in an open house concept, was announced today.

Information released by the office of the Regional Secretary for Health and Civil Protection of Madeira states that flu vaccines are already being administered to people considered to be from priority groups.

In the document, the guardianship states that health professionals, civil protection, social area, pregnant women, users of the regional Integrated Care network, long-term inpatient units, informal caregivers, home helpers and health workers are being vaccinated. nurseries and kindergartens.

The note from the Regional Government adds that the vaccine is free and also covers people aged over 60 years, chronically ill and immunocompromised (from 6 months of age).

Users can access health centers to receive their flu vaccine and contact the SRS VACCINE line on 800 210 263.

Health officials warn that “with flu vaccinations taking place at the same time, a minimum interval of two weeks is recommended” between the two inoculations.

Another highlighted aspect is that “the flu vaccine does not protect against covid-19 and vice versa” and that it must be taken every year.

People considered to be at risk groups covered by the flu vaccination campaign are entitled to be inoculated free of charge, he stresses.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...