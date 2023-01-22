Juvenal Silva, mentor and coordinator of the mega nativity scene at Galeão, has died

“Juvenal Fernandes Silva’s departure leaves São Roque poorer”

“He left us, our friend Juvenal Silva, the mentor and coordinator of the mega nativity scene at Galeão, which I visited so recently”, wrote Miguel Albuquerque minutes ago in a publication shared on his Facebook page.

The President of the Regional Government praised the “creativity and vision” of Juvenal Silva, who “gave so much to Madeira, marveling us, year after year, with the ambition and magnificence of his work”.

Juvenal Silva was the mentor and responsible for more than two decades for the largest nativity scene in Madeira, “which every year surprised the thousands of people who visited it for its grandeur and beauty”, praises the mayor, stressing that this lapinha – “which recreated the history of Madeira, its people, its traditions and culture” – was supported “from the first hour” by the board.

