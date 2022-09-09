FALLING FROM A HEIGHT OF 10 METERS NEXT TO THE ANJOS WATERFALL

A man fell today down a cliff, next to the Anjos waterfall, in Ponta do Sol.

According to a source from the Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol, the victim had fallen from a height of 10 meters.

Despite the size of the fall, the man, who we were unable to confirm, through the firefighters, whether he was a tourist or a local, was conscious when he was rescued and had no fractures.

He was taken to the Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

It is recalled that recently, the mayor of Ponta do Sol warned, to the microphones of the JMFM 88.8 radio, about the dangers lurking in that area very frequented by tourists and also by Madeirans, regarding the risk of landslides.

Regarding the specific situation, Célia Pessegueiro warns that it has to do with people’s carelessness and not with the dangerous situation already warned by her in the interview with RJM. For the rest, she confirms that it has already been repeated because people put themselves on the fence.

From Jornal Madeira

