Find out how to claim a Ryanair Mobility Refund

“Ryanair reimbursements, within the scope of the Social Mobility Subsidy (SSM), now meet all the requirements to be paid to passengers at CTT counters”, says the Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture (SRTC) in a statement sent to the newsrooms. .

DIÁRIO advanced the good news for Madeirans, this Saturday, May 27, which results from “various steps taken by the Regional Government, namely through the SRTC, with the Irish company, the National Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC), of the General Inspectorate of Finance (IGF), of the CTT, as the payer of the SSM, and of the Secretariat of State for Infrastructure”.

Thus, until the end of next July, the IGF authorized the processing of the Social Mobility Subsidy that had already exceeded the 90-day period. Flights will therefore be considered from 1 August 2022, whose reimbursement can then be paid at CTT.

The guardianship warns that “we must bear in mind that, for this purpose, passengers will have to access the company’s website in the area relating to their reservations and request the issuance of a new invoice, following a set of steps in the online management of the reservation , selecting the option “transfer booking and boarding receipts”.

Learn how to proceed by following the instructions below :

1. ACCESSING THE SITE AND YOUR RESERVATIONS

2. ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE SCREEN, ACCESS THE QUICK ACTIONS MENU

AND SELECT TRANSFER BOOKING AND ON-BOARD Receipt.

