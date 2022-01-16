LIDO AND BARREIRINHA CLOSED THIS SUNDAY DUE TO STRONG SEA WAVES

The strong maritime agitation that is being felt this morning on the south coast of Madeira has already led the FrenteMar Funchal to determine the closure of the bathing complexes of Lido and Barreirinha.

The decision was confirmed to JM by Rui Cortez, administrator of the municipal company, who stated that the necessary safety conditions are not ensured for users to enjoy bathing in the sea. However, Ponta Gorda remains open.

Given the bad weather forecast for next week, the administrator says that a daily assessment will be made on whether or not to keep these bathing spaces open to the public.

It is recalled that Madeira is currently under yellow alert due to strong winds, and the Captaincy of Funchal has also issued a level 6 bad weather warning.

From Jornal Madeira

