DESPITE SEVERAL ATTEMPTS, THE PLANE FROM LISBON ENDED UP BEING DIVERTED TO PORTO SANTO

TAP flight TP1699 ended up being diverted to Porto Santo, according to the official website of ANA Aeroportos.

The plane, coming from Lisbon, will have tried to land at least four times in the Region, without, however, being successful.

The arrival was scheduled for 9:15 am, but was later postponed to 9:45 am and 10:25 am. However, the impossibility of landing eventually dictated that the plane was diverted.

Also a British Airways flight, which departed this morning from London, continues to await its opportunity to set foot on Madeiran soil. There is also another TAP plane coming from Lisbon, which is scheduled to land at 10:45 am.

At the origin of these difficulties are the strong winds that are already being felt in Santa Cruz and which led to the south coast of the archipelago being placed under yellow alert.

From Jornal Madeira

