37 kilos of limpets seized in Ponta Delgada

The Maritime Police seized yesterday 37 kilos of limpets, in Ponta Delgada, following an inspection aimed at the practice of the activity of capturing this seafood.

According to a statement issued, during this action “two lapa gatherers were detected in full activity of catching this delicacy, and the members of the Maritime Police proceeded to seize them, as a precautionary measure, for exceeding the maximum amount of capture permitted by law”.

The respective news reports were drawn up, and the seized lapas were later delivered to an institution integrated in the Social Security Institute of Madeira.

Three crew of the local Command of the Maritime Police of Funchal were involved in this action, supported by a vehicle.

From Diário Notícias

We all know in the UK and probably most places in Europe, that these would have just been thrown away, so it’s good they don’t get wasted and go to a good cause.

Like this: Like Loading...