VIDEO SHOWS COTA 500 COVERED IN SNOW

A video posted on social media shows the Cota 500 covered in snow. There is no record of similar occurrence to date in the highlands of Funchal.

It should be remembered that as a result of the snow and hail, there was a restriction of car traffic, mainly above the 500 meter elevation.

In this sense, the Municipal Civil Protection Service of Funchal recommended, in a statement, to citizens, who reside in places with circulation conditioned by the fall of snow and hail, to remain in their homes, whenever there are no safety conditions from the road point of view.

See the video here

Like this: Like Loading...