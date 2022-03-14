Restricted access to the Poiso area

The intense hailstorm is creating a white blanket that already covers several accesses to the high areas of Funchal. In the Poiso area, as the video captured by ASPRESS shows, car access is only possible for off-road vehicles.

There are several routes, in the case of pedestrians, which have already been closed, as indicated by the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation.

Barriers have just been placed on the road to limit car traffic at these points, to prevent people from going up without safety conditions being met.

