“SOLIDARITY HOUSING” FOR HOMELESS PEOPLE ALMOST READY, GUARANTEES CMF

Within the scope of the “Solidarity Housing” project, promoted by the Municipality of Funchal, with a view to combating growing social inequalities and housing exclusion, a visit was promoted yesterday to the housing belonging to the “Solidarity Housing” project, located on Avenida Luís de Camões .

This trip was attended by councilor Bruno Pereira and councilor Isabel Costa, and was also an opportunity for all partners involved in the project to get to know the space that will “house” four homeless people.

It should be noted that this cooperation protocol will be constituted by the Municipality of Funchal, the Social Security Institute of Madeira and the Associação Protetora dos Pobres, combining the efforts and experience of each of the entities, in favor of the primary objective of the project, which is to take people homeless people (PSSA) from the streets, promoting their reintegration into society, together with the possibility of living in stable and dignified housing.

The house is in the final stages of finishing, and the entire project is currently being “worked on” by the partners involved, in order to guarantee an effective response to these situations.

