ROBBERIES AND DRUGS: PSP INTENSIFIES INVESTIGATION AND SEARCHES IN SÃO ROQUE

São Roque has been in the spotlight for months because of the insecurity that residents in the parish say they are experiencing. Some say that drug trafficking in certain parts of the parish of Funchal has caused many robberies, and the residents are, with each passing day, very afraid.

The Parish Council is aware of the situation and has already met several times with the PSP. The latter has also reinforced the passage through the parish and yesterday, some agents were also on the ground, not knowing if they caught drugs. Even so, JM knows that a high-cylinder vehicle that was in a parking lot was seized. On May 14, JM made a headline with the matter, and the Board, chaired by Pedro Goes, admitted that the matter is serious. 

On the 17th of July, the Jornal returned to São Roque, alerted by some people and the matter made headlines again the next day, with residents saying they were outraged by the wave of robberies that were taking place.

From Jornal Madeira

  1. It isn’t any consolation but this is happening everywhere. The suppliers drop the runners off at the bottom of our street and they walk up to the car park at the top of the street, behind the High Street shops and deal quite openly. There is no police presence in our village and there has not been for years, so anything goes and the criminals know they can please themselves. They openly wait for the school children coming out of the Academy, in the village, during term time. Neither my husband or I would dream of walking out of an evening. We have a burglar alarm but most of our neighbours have now added cameras as well. God help us all.

