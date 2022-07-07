More great news for Madeira.

Tourism in Madeira grew in 2021 more than in the Country, Europe and the World, according to global averages for both geographical references. According to data from the Regional Directorate of Statistics of Madeira (DREM), made available today on its internet portal, the definitive data confirm the beginning of the recovery in the middle of the pandemic, after the disruptive event that mainly focused on 2020.

“For Portugal, the National Statistics Institute (INE) estimated the arrival of 9.6 million non-resident tourists in 2021, corresponding to a growth of 48.4% compared to the previous year (-61.0% compared to 2019). )”, says DREM. “As an estimate is not available for the arrival of tourists to the Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM), the variable guests entering the global tourist accommodation (including hotel establishments, tourism in rural areas and housing, local accommodation, time-sharing in the periodical housing, colonies, campsites and youth hostels) can be used as an approximation variable”, he explains.

In this sense, “it is concluded that, compared to 2020, this indicator grew by 84.5%, a variation higher than that observed at a global and European level”, also higher than the national average, which in 2021 recorded 16 million guests and 42.6 million overnight stays, “translating into increases of 36.9% and 40.7%, respectively”, says the INE

In RAM, “the number of overnight stays in global tourist accommodation, in 2021, was around 5.1 million, representing a growth of 81.2% compared to 2020”, adds the DREM. “Residents abroad contributed approximately 3.8 million overnight stays (+74.5% than in 2020), representing 75.8% of the total, while residents in Portugal originated 1.2 million overnight stays (+105.7 %), that is, about 24.2% of the total”, he specifies.

On the other hand, “considering collective tourist accommodation (including hotel establishments, tourism in rural areas and housing and local accommodation), the highest concentration of overnight stays was recorded in hotels and local accommodation, with 76.9% and 19.0% of overnight stays, respectively”, and “the year 2021 started with negative variations, which shows values ​​below the pre-pandemic period, however showing a strong recovery, with the month of August registering the highest number of overnight stays, corresponding to an increase of 208.3% compared to 2020. However, May turned out to be the month that recorded the highest growth this year (+4,164.0%), with the remaining months showing variations that oscillated between 154.1% (October) and 2,947.5% (April), when compared to 2020 values”,recalls data that do not differ from those that had already been ascertained in the preliminary and provisional disclosures.

From Diário Notícias

