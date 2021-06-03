  • Home
The two flights scheduled for today from the United Kingdom (London and Bristol) – in total they represented close to 400 seats – landed this morning at Madeira Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport. For tomorrow, Friday, to Madeira, four flights are scheduled from the United Kingdom (2 from London/Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham) – in total they represent around 700 seats.

The announced withdrawal of Portugal from the green list, will have strong repercussions on the schedule of air connections between the United Kingdom and Portugal, although there is still expectation and hope that the strong restriction may not cover the archipelagos of Madeira and the Azores.

The daily ‘The Telegraph’ on Thursday writes that Portugal will leave the “green list” of countries from which it can return to the UK without quarantine, information now confirmed by the British Government. It adds that the decision takes effect on Tuesday, June 8, at four in the morning.

Portugal as a whole leaves the ‘green list’, the thousands of British tourists who also headed to Madeira in recent weeks will have to return sooner, while others will certainly cancel their already scheduled trips.

This is a huge blow to everyone travelling, and to all those due to travel. I’m sure the government of Madeira will be asking the UK government to look at Madeira separately, with the lowest cases we have had this year, and the continued testing and tracing, we can only wait and see.

Also with so many younger people visiting the island, and they have been coming by the hundreds, they are probably less likely to be in a position to quarantine on their return, plus we don’t know yet if flights once again will be cancelled. So those wanting to still travel and are in the position to quarantine on return, might find they can’t due to cancelled flights. I might even find myself in this situation.

 

  1. Jane Searle Reply

    So disappointed, flights and villa booked for July now looking doubtful 🥲

    • MIke Prior Reply

      We are due out on June 21 for two weeks, the testing and uncertainty is beginning to get to us.

      • George Nabbs Reply

        Tobi, I’m sure it will change in three weeks but with the load of incompetents now running our Government, my query is, how many times will it change in the three weeks.

        • cassiethecat Reply

          If you listened to the news you would know that these decisions are made and reported every three weeks. With all the hassle that is involved, I don’t believe that the government relishes having to take these decisions. But I suppopse you have had your two jabs and believe you are now invincible and can’t spread COVID if you catch it.

  3. Brenda Reply

    Cock up by U.K government once again.
    Giving people the go ahead for travel to places on the green list and then snatching it away in a short time.
    Not much forward thinking by the government despite the advice from the experts.

    • cassiethecat Reply

      So if it wasn’t “advise from the experts” why do you think the decision was taken ?

      • Jill Platts Reply

        Because they can that’s why! Bear in mind these are the same so-called experts that left our borders open: messed up PPE together with track and trace to name but a few of their blunders. Wouldn’t trust them with anything

  4. Adrian chapman Reply

    I’m still coming tomorrow. May just have to stay until it’s back on the green list

  5. Pam Wilson Reply

    We were due to fly to Madeira next Friday but for one weeks holiday the cost of testing and having to isolate means we will have to reschedule once again. We were really looking forward to coming back after a gap of 18 months.

  6. Peter guy Robinson Reply

    Ĺet me get my head around this

    If you want to come to Oporto to watch 2 British teams play soccer ⚽️
    Sit around in large groups no social distancing .No masks on
    Drink loads
    Get drunk
    Start fighting
    Thats OK
    But you cant go on a holiday to Portugal
    Yer ok
    Understand it all perfectly well now
    NOT

