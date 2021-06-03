Madeira accounts, this Thursday, 8 new cases of covid-19, one of which imported from Slovenia. The epidemiological bulletin also reports 19 more recovered, so that the Region now has 150 active cases.

Data from the Regional Health Department indicate that 7 people are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, namely 6 in Polyvalent Units and one in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19. Of the active cases, there are still 10 people who are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit and the rest remain in their own accommodation.

From Diário Notícias