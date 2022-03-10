Deaths with Covid 19

The hospitalization report issued this Thursday by SESARAM reports one more death in the Region due to complications related to infection by covid-19, today.

In this way, the Region now has a total of 212 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

As for hospitalizations, the regional health authorities report that 58 users infected with the new coronavirus are hospitalized, bringing the total number of hospitalizations in the Region to 628 since the pandemic began.

In terms of age group, it should be noted that the majority of inpatients are over 65 years old (41 users; one of whom is in intensive care), followed by inpatients aged between 18 and 65 years (14 hospitalized ; three in intensive care) and, finally, users between 0 and 17 years old (three).

With regard to their vaccination, it should be noted that 13 users are not vaccinated, 23 have a complete vaccination schedule and 22 already have a booster dose.

