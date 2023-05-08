Flight from London was the first of several that have already diverged this morning

The strong wind that is felt in the extreme east of Madeira and that in the last hour blew with gusts of up to 65 km/h, continues to condition the operability (arrivals) at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo, having already forced some planes to diverge, starting with a flight from London. It is an aircraft from the low-cost company easyJet, which turned around just before passing through Porto Santo. He’s back on the European continent, presumably at Humberto Delgado Airport in Lisbon.

However, until the end of the morning, a Sunclass Airlines plane, originating in Copenhagen, Denmark, was diverted to Porto Santo Airport, while another Jet2 aircraft, coming from Birmingham, United Kingdom, after a failed approach attempt , heading towards one of the airports in the Canary Islands.

At midday, other flights were waiting in the air, in the expectation that conditions would arise to approach the runway and try to land in Santa Cruz.

In the operation scheduled for today and until noon, three flights were diverted from the island of Madeira.

Most other flights have landed, but only after waiting for a while to land.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...