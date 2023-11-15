LIGHTS WENT OUT ON THE EXPRESSWAY

Earlier this evening, motorists could only count on the light produced by cars.

Several sections of VR1, in both directions, are without public lighting, JM found out from some motorists. A source from the company that manages the Via Rápida (VR1) concession assured JM that this is a fault that, in the meantime, is being dealt with by several professionals from Via Litoral and the Madeira Electricity company (EEM).

Via Litoral hopes to resolve the issue quickly. The causes that led to the blackout are not known, but an investigation will be carried out by those responsible.

From Jornal Madeira

