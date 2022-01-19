MADEIRA – NEW YORK CONNECTION SUSPENDED UNTIL THE END OF MARCH

The newly created direct air link between Madeira and New York was suspended until the end of March.

In total, six trips were suppressed, but the operator InovTravel, responsible for the operation, ensures that the flight will resume between the months of April and May, trips for which interested parties can already make reservations.

The interruption of the route is justified by the increase in cases of covid.

Yesterday, the flight from New York to Madeira ended up diverting to Lisbon due to bad weather.

From Jornal Madeira

