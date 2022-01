The cruise ship Iona was unable to dock yesterday, at 11:45 pm, arrival time, in Madeira. It should be noted that adverse conditions at sea may have led to the cancellation of the stopover.

Thus, and since it was unable to dock in the Region, the ship was forced to carry on the route to Tenerife, where it arrives tomorrow at 07:45.

From Jornal Madeira

