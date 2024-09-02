Victim of the Camacha accident ended up dying at the scene

A woman was run over on regional road 102, in Camacha, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the EMIR doctor.

Despite the efforts of the rescue teams, including the firefighters, the woman ended up dying, not surviving her injuries.

According to a source from the Santa Cruz Fire Department, the road is closed and they are awaiting the arrival of the health authorities, in this case, the health delegate, who will then authorize the removal of the woman’s body.

The fatal victim was 80 years old and is the second person to die in a car accident in Madeira in less than 48 hours.

