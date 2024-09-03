Strong wind warning for Madeira

The Port Authority of Funchal has announced that it has received a warning from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere of bad weather signal 6 for the Madeira archipelago, as well as strong winds for the coastline until 6:00 am tomorrow, Wednesday.

The wind will be from the NE fresh to very fresh, sometimes strong in the extreme East and West of the island.

This could affect flights to the island, but I think it’s unlikely, I will update the blog if this happens.

Visibility will be good to moderate. As for the waves, on the North coast the waves will be from N/NE between 2 and 3 meters and on the South coast the waves will be from the East quadrant with 1 meter in height.

