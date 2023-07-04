New Funeral Home in Caniço de Baixo

Estevez & Silva Funeral Home is a new Funeral service in Caniço de Baixo, English and Portuguese speaking staff, in a very pleasant environment.

The bureaucracy in the funeral world in Madeira is one of the most complicated in Europe, so our expert guidence will help you and your family or friends every step of the way.

Our independent Funeral Agency is focused on meeting the funeral needs of families on the beloved island of Madeira. We strive to provide emotional support, counseling and organize a dignified funeral ceremony to honor the memory of your loved one.

All our services are carried out with professionalism and personalisation, from the simplest details to the most complex. Our team is available to help our clients face this difficult moment with all the necessary attention and professionalism.

Our goal is to make this farewell fitting and confident, so that our clients can go through this moment of mourning in the best possible way. We will be by your side at all times.

Telephone : 935379884 or : 291649494

Email:estevezesilva.ltd@gmail. com

Site: www.estevezesilva.com

Address : Estrada José Avelino Pinto, nº 76, Bloco C, Loja Z, Caniço 9125-024.

