SANTO DA SERRA AND QUINTA GRANDE RECORD THE HIGHEST TEMPERATURES, ABOVE 30ºC

According to data published by the Instituto Português do Mar e da Atmosfera, until 1:00 pm this Sunday, Santo da Serra was the area of ​​the archipelago where the highest temperature was recorded (31.4ºC).

Next comes Quinta Grande, registering 31.2ºC and Prazeres (Calheta), where the thermometers settled at 31.1ºC.

Pico Alto and Monte recorded, respectively, 30.3ºC and 30.5ºC.

It is recalled that the Region is under orange warning due to the heat and that these data were collected until 1 pm on this scorching Saturday, when the cooler temperature was felt in Caniçal. Place where the thermometers reached a maximum of 22.9ºC.

In the capital, the Funchal observatory, registered 26.4ºC.

From Jornal Madeira

