Curral das Freiras cable car “will destroy the landscape”

Never a truer word said at the end of this, keeping the owner of the Savoy (AFA) with his pockets lined…

The cable car was first mentioned back in May.

https://www.madeiraislandnews.com/2021/05/curral-das-freiras-will-have-a-three-kilometer-cable-car.html

A group of demonstrators was present this Monday, at the Quinta Vigia, to protest against the announced construction of the Curral das Freiras cable car. At stake is what they consider to be “the destruction of nature” and admit to fighting to the “ultimate consequences”.

“We have quality tourism here and those who come here for our nature and not to see concrete, as there is already enough destruction”, considers Teresa Silva, from the Guardião da Laurissilva group, who promoted this event. “We think it will destroy the landscape”, she adds, noting that she has already heard the following question from a foreign citizen residing in Madeira: “she asked: “so, but do you want to make Madeira a Disneyland Paris?”.

Teresa Silva says that there were unanswered questions in the Legislative Assembly of Madeira, namely by the regional secretary of Economy, Rui Barreto. “There are several open questions: How much will this project cost the public purse? What are the funding sources? Do they come from European Community funds? Who are the project promoters? What is the reason for not having carried out an environmental impact study required according to the place where the intervention will be carried out?”.

Liliana Valente, another of the protesters, also expressed her displeasure: “We know that it costs 35 million euros, but we don’t know who the businessmen are. What we do know is that 3.4 million euros will already come from this year’s Regional Budget dedicated to this cable car. We are experiencing a very serious economic situation in Madeira and we have a Regional Government that only thinks about spending money on concrete”.

From Diário Notícias

