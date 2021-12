The non arrivals at Madeira International Airport remain, with 21 different flights so far. JM knows that TAP has already canceled the operation scheduled for the rest of today.

The bad weather that is plaguing the airport has prevented the planes from landing, since 10:24 am, on a busy day. However, thanks to the excellent collaboration between entities, the situation is being managed in order to minimize the discomfort of passengers, as our newspaper found out from local sources.

From Jornal Madeira

