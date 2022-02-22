Passengers on the Edelweiss flight stay in Porto Santo

The 64 passengers on the Edelweiss Air flight, which this morning was diverted to Porto Santo Airport, will be staying in a hotel on the golden island.

Travelers from Zurich, who should have landed in Madeira at 10:45 am, are now disembarking so that they can be taken to the hotel, where they must wait until the flight is rescheduled.

The DIARY knows that passengers on other flights are waiting inside the aircraft for new instructions. We talk about four other flights.

However, there are new developments with regard to the number of diverged flights. In total, 12 flights had to change routes due to the impossibility of landing in Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...