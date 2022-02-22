THIRTEEN FLIGHTS DIVERGED THIS TUESDAY DUE TO STRONG WIND

The wind at Madeira International Airport continues unabated, forcing 13 aircraft to follow another course.

Among the flights affected are the one from Lisbon, which should have landed in Madeira at 9:15 am.

The flights of Jet2 (Newscastle), Edelweiss Air (Zurich), two of Tuifly (with connections to Dusseldorf and Stuttgart), easyjet (London), Corendon Airlines (Dusseldorf) and Eurowings (Dusseldorf).

However, two aircraft from Tuifly, which departed from Munich and Hamburg, from Jet2, from Bristol, from Lufthansa, from Munich, and Eurowings, from Hamburg, followed the same path.

It is recalled that since the weekend, adverse weather conditions, especially strong winds, have hampered airport operations in the Region.

From Jornal Madeira

