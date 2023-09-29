Friday FotoTobi Hughes·29th September 2023Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Mircea Albulescu for these photos of the almost full moon taken last night. Photos taken from Canhas in Ponta do Sol. If you would like to send your photos for Friday Foto please email them to me at madeiraislandnews@gmail.com Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related